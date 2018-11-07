Giovedì 08 Novembre 2018 | 11:37

Rome

Libya summit step forward for Med security - Conte

High number of figures taking part says premier

Libya summit step forward for Med security - Conte

Rome, November 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the conference on Libya that Italy will host in Palermo next week is a "fundamental step for the objective of stabilizing Libya and for the security of the whole Mediterranean. "We are satisfied at the high number of confirmations (of figures who will take part)," he told a question time session in the Lower House. "The main players on the Libyan scene will be present. "I want to stress that we do not think we can resolve all the problems. But we want to create a sustainable opportunity for encounter. "We want to overcome the current stalemate in the political process with elections as soon as possible, as soon as the necessary political, legislative and security conditions are satisfied".

