Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Brussels, November 7 - Italy needs to cut its high debt regardless of EU rules that call for it, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said at Monday's Eurogroup meeting with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, EU sources said Wednesday. At over 130% of GDP, Italy's debt is th4 second highest in the eurozone after Greece's. Draghi underscored that reducing the debt is "a responsibility that goes beyond what is required by European rules", the sources said.