Probe into 400 mn held in Swiss bank by 200 Italians

Milan, November 7 - Milan prosecutors are probing 18 managers working for Swiss bank PKB Privatbank in a case stemming from audits after 198 Italian clients took a total of 409 million euros to Lugano, allegedly to hide the money from Italy's tax authorities, before bringing the funds back via the voluntary disclosure procedure, sources said on Wednesday. Milan finance police conducted searches and seized evidence in relation to the probe. PKB Privatbank controls Italy's Cassa Lombarda.