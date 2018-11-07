Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte

Rome, November 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the cabinet will meet Thursday to declare a state of emergency in the regions worst hit by recent storms that killed 32 people and caused over one billion euros in damage. He said the government had earmarked 153.5 million euros for the emergency. As well, 900 million euros would be spent over three years righting hydrogeological faults across Italy. The premier said there would be an "extraordinary plan" on hydrogeological instability. Conte also said that illegal and dangerous buildings on Ischia would be demolished. An amnesty on the quake-hit island regarded 1,100 homes, he said.