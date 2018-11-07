Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'

Rome, November 7 - Arcelor Mittal CEO Matthieu Jehl said Wednesday that the group aimed to make its Italian branch the best in Europe "as concerns environmental sustainability, security and performance". He was speaking to journalists in Taranto at the ILVA steel plant during the presentation of the industrial and environmental plan for the group. He added that "production will rise from 4.5 million to 6 million tons" but that "there is no ton of steel to be produced that is worth it if we cannot go home healthy." "Security, health and the environment are pillars for us alongside production performance," Jehl added. Arcelor Mittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which was placed in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, earlier this year.