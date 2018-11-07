Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Rome, November 7 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday "we are in a time when tensions seem to multiply and artificially prevail", as well as "the exacerbation of clashes, the emphasis on differences, and the short-sighted erection of ideological and identity barriers that presuppose a permanent opposition with the other". Mattarella made his remarks in a speech commemorating the Albanian military hero George Castriot Skanderbeg. Skanderbeg was a nobleman who served the Ottoman Empire in 1423-43, the Republic of Venice in 1443-47, and lastly the Kingdom of Naples until his death in 1468. After leaving Ottoman service, he led a rebellion against the Ottoman Empire in what is today Albania and Macedonia.