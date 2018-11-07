Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

Rome, November 6 - The villa in Capri of director Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia, where film icons including legendary actor Totò (Antonio De Curtis) were regular guests, is on sale. The property was built in 1942 for Bragaglia, who would spend his holidays there or work on a movie with Totò. Indeed the actor had his own room at the villa, which is being sold by Lionard Luxury Real Estate (http://www.lionard.it/vendita-villa-di-lusso-sul-mare-capri.htm l). The bedroom is still intact with its original furniture including a brass bed and an interesting table decorated with newspapers from the time. Florence's Lionard Luxury Real Estate, which has put the property on the market for over 10 million euros, said it is located "in one of the island's most exclusive areas, immersed in a botanical park that includes 150 plant species, with a 360-degree view of the sea, Naples, the Vesuvius and Ischia". The property has a tennis court and a swimming pool and includes two separate buildings: the main villa of 800 square meters spread over four floors and a three-floor guesthouse of 400 square meters. Great actors directed by Bragaglia who were regular guests included siblings Eduardo, Titina and Peppino De Filippo, Vittorio De Sica and Aldo Fabrizi. Totò would spend long periods of time at the property: legend has it that he would throw bowls of water from the window at kids who disturbed him during his afternoon nap. The actor's collaboration with Bragaglia started in 1939 with 'Animali pazzi' (crazy animals), Totò's second movie. It ended for personal and family reasons after filming '47 morto che parla' (47 dead man talking) in 1950, one of their most famous films together along with 'Totò le Mokò' (1949) and 'Totò cerca moglie' (Totò looks for a wife), also from 1950. The two villas that are part of the property are in Capri's typical architecture in white limestone. Both have been renovated by the current owners who restored the original floors in Vietri ceramic decorated by hand, in marble and in chestnut wood. The main villa has large formal sitting rooms on the ground floor, decorated with antique furniture and ancient Roman artifacts, and seven bedrooms on the top floors with an open gallery and a large terrace. The guesthouse, built in the 1950s, is smaller but also of great impact, the real estate agency said.