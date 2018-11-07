Mercoledì 07 Novembre 2018 | 16:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

 
Vatican City
Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

 
Gorizia
Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

 
Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

 
Bari
No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

 
Rome
No bank risk but ready to step in - Salvini

No bank risk but ready to step in - Salvini

 
Rome
Deportation deals with four countries coming - Salvini

Deportation deals with four countries coming - Salvini

 
Alessandria
Mayor says no to Pernigotti closure

Mayor says no to Pernigotti closure

 
Rome
Senate OKs banking commission of inquiry

Senate OKs banking commission of inquiry

 
Rome
Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

 
San Donato
TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Padre Pio, spunta lo scandalo di Pellegrina, la sorella ribelle

Padre Pio, spunta la storia di Pellegrina, una sorella «ribelle»

Nuova sede Consiglio Regionale, plafoniere troppo costose. Emiliano: «Verifichiamo»

Plafoniere d'oro a nuova sede Regione: una task forze di ispettori

Rome

Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

Built in the 1940s by director Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia

Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

Rome, November 6 - The villa in Capri of director Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia, where film icons including legendary actor Totò (Antonio De Curtis) were regular guests, is on sale. The property was built in 1942 for Bragaglia, who would spend his holidays there or work on a movie with Totò. Indeed the actor had his own room at the villa, which is being sold by Lionard Luxury Real Estate (http://www.lionard.it/vendita-villa-di-lusso-sul-mare-capri.htm l). The bedroom is still intact with its original furniture including a brass bed and an interesting table decorated with newspapers from the time. Florence's Lionard Luxury Real Estate, which has put the property on the market for over 10 million euros, said it is located "in one of the island's most exclusive areas, immersed in a botanical park that includes 150 plant species, with a 360-degree view of the sea, Naples, the Vesuvius and Ischia". The property has a tennis court and a swimming pool and includes two separate buildings: the main villa of 800 square meters spread over four floors and a three-floor guesthouse of 400 square meters. Great actors directed by Bragaglia who were regular guests included siblings Eduardo, Titina and Peppino De Filippo, Vittorio De Sica and Aldo Fabrizi. Totò would spend long periods of time at the property: legend has it that he would throw bowls of water from the window at kids who disturbed him during his afternoon nap. The actor's collaboration with Bragaglia started in 1939 with 'Animali pazzi' (crazy animals), Totò's second movie. It ended for personal and family reasons after filming '47 morto che parla' (47 dead man talking) in 1950, one of their most famous films together along with 'Totò le Mokò' (1949) and 'Totò cerca moglie' (Totò looks for a wife), also from 1950. The two villas that are part of the property are in Capri's typical architecture in white limestone. Both have been renovated by the current owners who restored the original floors in Vietri ceramic decorated by hand, in marble and in chestnut wood. The main villa has large formal sitting rooms on the ground floor, decorated with antique furniture and ancient Roman artifacts, and seven bedrooms on the top floors with an open gallery and a large terrace. The guesthouse, built in the 1950s, is smaller but also of great impact, the real estate agency said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati