Senate OKs banking commission of inquiry

Rome, November 7 - The Senate on Wednesday approved setting up a commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crises. The issue now moves to the House. It would be the second such commission. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had presented a bill for the creation of a new parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking sector, which has been beset by a series of crises in recent years. Another commission of inquiry into the sector concluded earlier this year, finding that watchdog bodies such as the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB had been ineffectual in preventing crises. M5S Senator Gianluigi Paragone said the new inquiry would, among other things, monitor the situation regarding non-peforming loans "one of the critical areas for small entrepreneurs".