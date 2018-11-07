Deportation deals with four countries coming - Salvini

Rome, November 7 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the government was working on deals to deport migrants back to four States. "We are working on an agreement with repatriations with Ghana and not just with Ghana," Salvini told a press conference. "We are working to make up for the people who have been sleeping on the job in this country in recent years. "We are down to below 92,000 arrivals. I want to finish the year with more expulsions and wrap up agreements with other countries. "We are working with four countries in this way". Salvini has just come back from Ghana.