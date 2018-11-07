Mercoledì 07 Novembre 2018 | 15:38

Rome
Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Vatican City
Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

Gorizia
Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Bari
No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

Rome
No bank risk but ready to step in - Salvini

Rome
Deportation deals with four countries coming - Salvini

Alessandria
Mayor says no to Pernigotti closure

Rome
Senate OKs banking commission of inquiry

Rome
Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

San Donato
TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

San Donato

TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

Gas will start arriving that year says CEO

San Donato, November 7 - The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be "completed during 2020... with the dispatch of the first gas," Marco Alverà, the CEO of Italian gas infrastructure company SNAM, said on Wednesday. Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, the TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy, in Puglia, to connect to the Italian natural gas network. SNAM has a 20% stake in the TAP. The government recently announced it would not halt the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Puglia, saying stopping the project would invoke huge penalties. The 5-Star-Movement (M5S), which is in government with the League, had said it was against the TAP in the run-up to this year's election. "The project is more than 80% complete and work on the Italian section recently resumed," Alverà said. "So we can confirm that the completion of project is forecast for 2020".

