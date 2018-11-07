TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

San Donato, November 7 - The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be "completed during 2020... with the dispatch of the first gas," Marco Alverà, the CEO of Italian gas infrastructure company SNAM, said on Wednesday. Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, the TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy, in Puglia, to connect to the Italian natural gas network. SNAM has a 20% stake in the TAP. The government recently announced it would not halt the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Puglia, saying stopping the project would invoke huge penalties. The 5-Star-Movement (M5S), which is in government with the League, had said it was against the TAP in the run-up to this year's election. "The project is more than 80% complete and work on the Italian section recently resumed," Alverà said. "So we can confirm that the completion of project is forecast for 2020".