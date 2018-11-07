Mercoledì 07 Novembre 2018 | 16:03

Rome
Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Vatican City
Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

Gorizia
Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Bari
No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

Rome
No bank risk but ready to step in - Salvini

Rome
Deportation deals with four countries coming - Salvini

Alessandria
Mayor says no to Pernigotti closure

Rome
Senate OKs banking commission of inquiry

Rome
Capri villa of Italian movie stars goes on sale

San Donato
TAP to be completed in 2020 - SNAM's Alverà

Rome

Senate approves security decree, historic day says Salvini

Legislation makes it easier to deport convicted asylum seekers

Rome, November 7 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's security-and-migration decree with 163 votes in favour, 59 against and 19 abstentions. The legislation, which was approved with a confidence vote, now moves to the Lower House. Among other things, the decree, drafted by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party, makes it easier for the authorities to deport asylum seekers found guilty of felonies. The package has caused tension within the ruling coalition due to the opposition of some members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to certain elements of it. "Security and Immigration decree, time 12:19, the Senate approves!!!," Salvini said via Twitter. "#Salvinidecree, historic day!".

