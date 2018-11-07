Senate approves security decree, historic day says Salvini

Rome, November 7 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's security-and-migration decree with 163 votes in favour, 59 against and 19 abstentions. The legislation, which was approved with a confidence vote, now moves to the Lower House. Among other things, the decree, drafted by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party, makes it easier for the authorities to deport asylum seekers found guilty of felonies. The package has caused tension within the ruling coalition due to the opposition of some members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to certain elements of it. "Security and Immigration decree, time 12:19, the Senate approves!!!," Salvini said via Twitter. "#Salvinidecree, historic day!".