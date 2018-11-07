ISTAT leading economic index down in October

Rome, November 7 - National statistics agency ISTAT on Wednesday forecast that the Italian economy will continue to be weak in the coming months. "In Italy, after fourteen consecutive expansions, in the third quarter GDP remained unchanged over the previous quarter," ISTAT said. "This result was determined by both domestic demand and net exports null contributions. "In the same period, despite a marginal deterioration in September, the employment rose and the unemployment rate decreased. "In October, inflation showed an upward trend reducing the gap with the Euro area. "In the same month, the leading indicator decreased further, suggesting that the economic activity will continue to weaken in the coming months".