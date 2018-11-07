Retail sales down in September - ISTAT

Rome, November 7 - Italian retail sales were down 0.8% in value terms and 0.7% in volume in September with respect to August, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said sales dropped 2.5% in value terms compared to the same month in 2017 and 2.8% in volume terms. "Despite a fall in both year-on-year and month-on-month growth rates, the underlying pattern in the data, as suggested by the three-month on three-month movement, continued to show growth. While the value was up 0.3%, the volume was up 0.2%," ISTAT said. "The retail trade index for large scale distribution was down 1.2% and small scale distribution decreased by 4.3% when compared with the same period a year earlier. "The value of sales made online rose by 2.7% compared with September 2017".