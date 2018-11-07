Pope blasts poverty in resource-rich world

Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'
Vatican City
07 Novembre 2018
Vatican City, November 7 - Pope Francis lamented the fact that there is so much poverty in a world of plenty during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "Our world has sufficient resources to meet the primary needs of all its inhabitants, yet so many members of our human family continue to suffer extreme want and even starvation for lack of sound economic decisions inspired by solidarity and justice," the Argentine pontiff said.
