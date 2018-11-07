Soccer: Inter hold Barca, Napoli draw with PSG

Rome, November 6 - Inter Milan held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Napoli drew at home with Paris Saint-Germain by the same scoreline. Malcom scored a late goal for Barca but in-form Agrgentina striker Mauro Icardi leveled soon after for the hosts. Inter are second in Group B with seven points from four games, three behind already qualified Barca and three more than third-placed Tottenham Hotspur. A Lorenzo Insigne penalty earned Napoli a draw after Juan Bernat opened the scoring just before the break for big-spending PSG. Napoli are joint top in Group C with six points alongside Liverpool, who lost 2-0 at Red Star Belgrade. PSG have five points and Red Star have four. AS Roma visit CSKA Moscow in Group G and Group H leaders Juventus face Manchester United at home on Wednesday. A draw will suffice to see Juve qualify for the knockout stage with two games to spare.