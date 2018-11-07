Govt not at risk of collapsing - Salvini

Rome, November 7 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that differences between his League party and its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), could lead to the government collapsing. "The government is absolutely not at risk," Salvini said. "One by one, it will maintain all the commitments made with the Italian people, full stop. Everything can be resolved with good sense and humility".