Rome
Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'

Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'

 
Rome
Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte

 
Rome

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte (3)

 
Rome

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte (3)

 
Milan
Probe into 400 mn held in Swiss bank by 200 Italians

Probe into 400 mn held in Swiss bank by 200 Italians

 
Rome
Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

 
Vatican City
Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

 
Gorizia
Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

 
Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

 
Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

 
Bari
No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

 
i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Padre Pio, spunta lo scandalo di Pellegrina, la sorella ribelle

Padre Pio, spunta la storia di Pellegrina, una sorella «ribelle»

Nuova sede Consiglio Regionale, plafoniere troppo costose. Emiliano: «Verifichiamo»

Plafoniere d'oro a nuova sede Regione: una task forze di ispettori

Milan

Man gets 10 yrs for raping woman, beating boyfriend in Milan

Victim's father says justice has been done

Man gets 10 yrs for raping woman, beating boyfriend in Milan

Milan, November 6 - A 26-year-old Colombian native, Freilin David Lopez Villa, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday by a Milan court. He had been in jail since March after raping a 19-year-old woman and beating up her 23-year-old boyfriend while threatening them with a pistol that later was found to be a toy gun. The two students had been in an isolated area of an outlying area of the city in a car. The girl had recognized their attacker from a photo he posted on Facebook. The Colombian did not have official papers to be in Italy and the judge has ordered that he be deported after his sentence is served. He had previously been reported to the police for carrying a knife. He was charged with robbery, rape and having kept the two students hostage for almost two hours that night. The man denied the charges, saying he had approached the couple for a lighter and that he had reacted after a rude response by the man and that he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms that night and could not remember almost anything. The judge sentenced the man to pay damages to the two victims, setting a provisional figure of 25,000 euros for each. The boy's father said that he approved of the sentence given.

