Italian killed by girlfriend in Brazil - report

Sao Paulo, November 6 - A Brazilian woman has confessed to killing her 48-year-old Italian boyfriend in the city of Maceiò, the G1 site reported on Tuesday. The family of Carlo Cicchelli, a 48-year-old lawyer from Turin, had not heard from him for over a month. The woman reportedly told police she killed the man over a month ago and had kept his body at home since. Cicchelli had moved to Brazil to be with the woman, Cléa Fernanda Máximo, in June after meeting her in Turin last year. She reportedly tried to swindle money out of Cicchelli's family using his mobile phone to send messages requesting cash after the murder.