Mercoledì 07 Novembre 2018 | 16:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'

Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'

 
Rome
Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte

 
Rome

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte (3)

 
Rome

Cabinet on emergency for storm-hit regions - Conte (3)

 
Milan
Probe into 400 mn held in Swiss bank by 200 Italians

Probe into 400 mn held in Swiss bank by 200 Italians

 
Rome
Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

Stop erecting myopic identity barriers - Mattarella

 
Vatican City
Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

Life is a time for giving, not possessing - pope at audience

 
Gorizia
Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

Child rapist caught in Cape Verde

 
Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

 
Brussels
Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

Italy debt cut needed anyway says Draghi

 
Bari
No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Padre Pio, spunta lo scandalo di Pellegrina, la sorella ribelle

Padre Pio, spunta la storia di Pellegrina, una sorella «ribelle»

Nuova sede Consiglio Regionale, plafoniere troppo costose. Emiliano: «Verifichiamo»

Plafoniere d'oro a nuova sede Regione: una task forze di ispettori

Pescara

Take Battisti away, Bolsonaro tells Italy

He's a criminal, Brazil's president-elect quoted as saying

Take Battisti away, Bolsonaro tells Italy

Pescara, November 6 - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday reportedly reiterated his desire to see former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti return to Italy. Bolsonaro had pledged to extradite Battisti during the election campaign. "We already have lots of bandits in Brazil, now take away this criminal," Bolsonaro told Italian Ambassador Antonio Bernardini at a ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the 'Comunità Italiana' Italian-Brazilian magazine, reporters for the publication said. "If it were for me, Battisti would already be in Italy. He was protected by leftwing governments, but that won't happen again. "We know how hard this case has been for Italy". Battisti is wanted to serve out several life sentences for murders in the so-called 'Years of Lead' of leftist and rightist terrorism. He has said he does not fear being extradited as he is protected by Brazilian justice. Battisti, whose extradition was formerly halted by ex-president Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva, has always denied committing murder.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati