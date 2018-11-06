Pull statute amendment or tough fight - penal lawyers

Rome, November 6 - Italy's penal lawyers on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of an amendment scrapping the statute of limitations or else there would be "a tough fight". They asked Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede to "pull the amendment on the statute of limitations or face the harshest initiatives and responses in defence of the constitutional right of citizens to have a reasonable duration of trials". The head of the Union of Penal Chambers, Gian Domenico Caiazza, was speaking after meeting Minister Bonafede Tuesday.