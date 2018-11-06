Govt puts security decree to confidence vote

Rome, November 6 - Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro told the Senate on Tuesday that the government was presenting an amendment that replaces the whole text of its decree on security and migration. Fraccaro added that the executive was putting the amendment to a confidence vote, after getting clearance from the Speaker's office. Among other things, the decree, drafted by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party, makes it easier for the authorities to deport asylum seekers found guilty of felonies. The package has caused tension within the ruling coalition due to the opposition of some members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to certain elements of it.