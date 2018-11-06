Ischia illegal-building amnesty will bring death -De Luca

Naples, November 6 - The governor of Italy's southern Campania region on Tuesday spoke out against a government proposal to grant an amnesty to structures built without the necessary permits on the island of Ischia. Governor Vincenzo De Luca said that the proposal would lead to deaths. "I want to hope that a sense of responsibility takes the upper hand and that we stop looking at the tens of thousands of unauthorized buildings as fertile ground to garner votes," he said. "The government's position is both totally irresponsible and demagogic".