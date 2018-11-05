Basic income for 4.5 mn by end March - M5S

Rome, November 5 - The government will provide a basic income for 4.5 million Italians by the end of March, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday. "The Income will start in the first three months of 2019," they said, and will involve 4.5 million people, they said. The M5S said on their blog that "the usual system does not want to accept the fact, in any way, that the Government of Change has finally put down the Budget of the People in black and white". photo: leader Luigi Di Maio