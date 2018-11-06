Afghan given 3 yrs for beating baby because of her gender

Milan, November 6 - A 30-year-old Afghan man has been sentenced by a Milan court to three years and 8 months in jail for "slapping" his daughter when she was just over a year old. He reportedly beat her because she is a female and not a male as he wanted. He also subjected his wife - who he married when she was 15 in Pakistan - to violence, including by kicking, punching, belting and raping her. The woman and her daughter are now in the care of social services.