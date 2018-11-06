Two smugglers arrested in van heading towards France

Cuneo, November 6 - Two Iraqi smugglers were arrested Tuesday at the Colle della Maddalena border crossing between France and Italy near Cuneo. They were driving two vehicles that were to have been used, each for a specific section of the road in a "relay" tactic, to take 13 migrants of Iraqi and India origin into France. The migrants were stuffed into the back of one of the two vehicles in poor conditions. Identification and expulsion procedures have been set in motion for the migrants.