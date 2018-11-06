23-yr-old dies of measles, had taken 1 vaccine dose

Trieste, November 6 - A 23-year-old man who died on Sunday of measles at the Cattinara hospital in Trieste had taken only a single dose of the vaccine against it. The man was hospitalized in late August but "did not exhibit typical measles symptoms when he entered the hospital", according to Azienda Integrata Universitaria di Trieste (ASUITS). ASUITs added that 6 cases have been recorded, 3 of whom hospital patients and the other three employees. The man had been moved to intensive care after his respiratory conditions worsened.