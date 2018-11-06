1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list

Rome, November 6 - Scientist Francesca Santoro has become the first Italian woman to make the list of top innovators aged under 35 compiled each year by the MIT Technology Review, the journal of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The prestigious university hailed Santoro, who works for the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Naples, among its Innovators Under 35 Europe for her 'solar plasters', which could speed up the healing of burned skin. "It is the dream of every researcher to receive this prize," Santoro told ANSA. "I'm thrilled to be the first Italian woman to receive it. It makes me even prouder. "It shows that you can do good research in Italy and it's an opportunity to highlight the people who come back and not just talk about the brain drain".