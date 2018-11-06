Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

Arcelor Mittal 'aims to make Italy top in Europe'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Naples
06 Novembre 2018
aNaples, November 6 - The Italian culture ministry on Tuesday announced that it had begun the procedure to appoint museums director general Antonio Lampis as interim director of Reggia di Caserta. The Reggia di Caserta is an 18th-century former royal residence near Naples and a UNESCO World Heritage site open to the public. He will be acting director until one is selected by an international competition.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su