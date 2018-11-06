Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Milan, November 6 - Marco Tronchetti Provera has been acquitted by a Milan appeals court on charges of receiving stolen goods in a case dating back to 2004 in which the Kroll investigative agency was a victim of hacking. Tronchetti Provera, who is now the CEO of Pirelli, had declined the opportunity to see the case timed out, saying he wanted to clear his name. It was the third time the case was heard at the appeals-court level after two acquittals were scrubbed by the supreme Court of Cassation. The case regarded Telecom Italia data obtained by a team led by the company's former security chief Giuliano Tavaroli which illegally hacked Kroll to get key information used to snoop on rival firms. Tronchetti Provera headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006. "I've pulled off a hat-trick," Tronchetti Provera said. "I was always confident the truth would emerge".