Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 15:58

Brussels
Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

Rome
2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

Milan
Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Rome
Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Milan
Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

Rome
Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Rome
Battiston axed as ASI chief

Palermo
Storm death villa owners found guilty in 2010

Rome
Commercial parts of Church shd pay, not services - CEI (2)

Rome
More bone fragments found at nunciature

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Laura Pausini il 18 a Bari «Sogno un tuffo con Paolina nello splendido mare di Puglia»

Farmaci inappropriati, medicocondannato a risarcire l'Asl

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Brussels

Infringement proceedings possible says Commission Vice President

Brussels, November 6 - Italy may face an infringement procedure if the government does not change its draft budget plan for 2019, European Commission Vice-President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday. The Commission has rejected the plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year, saying it would breach the Stability and Growth Pact. It has told Rome to change the package by November 13. The Commission "is considering" a procedure against Italy over its big public debt and, for this reason, it is preparing a report on the debt, Dombrovskis said. "We did this in previous years too, concluding that Italy was effectively in line with the requirements of the Pact and so we did not open the procedure. "But in this case, if the budget plan document does not change tangibly, we will have to reconsider the conclusions". The government has said it does not intend to revise the budget, arguing an expansive package is needed to boost growth and bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio.

