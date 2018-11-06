2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

Rome, November 6 - The 17 people found dead off the Spanish coast Tuesday bring to over 2,000 the number of migrants who have drowned in the Mediterranean so far this year, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday. Some 100,000 asylum seekers and migrants have reached European coasts this year, returning to pre-2014 levels, it said. The over 2,000 deaths by drowning indicate that the death rate has sharply risen, the UNHCR said. In September one in eight people making the crossing lost their lives, above all because of a reduced rescue capacity.