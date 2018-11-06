Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis
06 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 6 - Former Italian swimming champion Filippo Magnini got a four-year ban for doping Tuesday. The two-time former world 100m freestyle champ, 36, was banned by the national anti-doping tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) for taking banned substances. Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year ban. Magnini, also a three-time European 100m freestyle champ, retired a couple of years ago. He is the best Italian freestyle swimmer of all time along with Giorgio Lamberti.
