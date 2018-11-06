Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 15:59

Rome

Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Double achievement after topping chart in UK

Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Rome, November 6 - Italian singer Andrea Bocelli became the first Italian to reach the number one spot on both the US and UK Billboard charts with his new album Sì, which debuted sixth in Italy, and called the achievement "a dream come true". "The peak that has come close more than once has today been reached: I couldn't receive a better gift from a wonderful country that has loved me from the start," Bocelli told ANSA. "The recognition seals a relationship of affection that has lasted more than 20 years with this great people, who I thank from the bottom of my heart," he said. "I remember the prophetic voice of my father, who urged me, you have to go to America! My first thought of gratitude I dedicate to him. He deserves the credit for having known how to look further, for having known how to teach me the values that brought me this far. Values that I share with my children, with Veronica, with my wonderful family, with my friends and collaborators. This additional milestone, even if it bears my name, is their milestone," he said. Bocelli's album bested others currently on sale in the US, including Lady Gaga's soundtrack for "A Star is Born". His album marks the first time an Italian artist has reached No. 1 on the US Billboard chart, on the heels of his recent No. 1 on the UK Billboard chart, another first for an Italian signer. Filippo Sugar, president of Bocelli's record company Sugar Music, said the achievement "fills us with pride and satisfaction". "I like the idea of sharing such a special moment with all the people of Sugar and with all the artists who contributed to this album," Sugar said. "Thanks to them, to Bob Ezrin who produced the album, and above all to Andrea, who once again shows that nothing is impossible," he said. Bocelli said the album, which has its international debut in 60 countries on October 26, is a pop record and said its songs "embrace the whole world". It contains 12 songs and four bonus tracks written for him by, among others, Tiziano Ferro, Fortunato Zampaglione, Mauro Malavasi, and Riccardo Del Turco, and is dedicated to love, family, faith, and hope.

