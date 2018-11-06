Giorgetti rules out supplementary budget

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
Milan
06 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 6 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Tuesday ruled out a supplementary budget. "There is only one budget," he said when asked if there would be a second budget move. Asked if there would be a government summit after Economy Minister Giovanni Tria returns from an ECOIN meeting in Brussles, Giorgetti said "stop calling them summits, it's a normal thing, they're meetings".
