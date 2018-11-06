Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:01

Rome

Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Military-court procedure separate from criminal cases

Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Rome, November 6 - A Rome military court on Tuesday handed suspended six-month jail terms to two former members of the Carabinieri paramilitary police force accused of raping two American students after taking them home following an evening at a night club in Florence in September 2017. The pair, Marco Camuffo and Pietro Costa, were found guilty of breach of duty. They were cleared of charges of misappropriation after the court said only three euros of public money was consumed by them taking the women to their apartment when they were in service. The military case is separate from the criminal procedures the former cops are involved in. Camuffo was convicted and sentenced to four years, eight months in jail earlier this month after he opted for a fast-track trial. Costa did not opt for the fast-track procedure and will face his first hearing on May 10, 2019. They have both been ejected from the force.

