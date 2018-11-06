Storm death villa owners found guilty in 2010

Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Bari il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina
Palermo
06 Novembre 2018
Palermo, November 6 - The owners of an illegally built Sicilian villa where nine people including two small children were killed by water and mud from an overflowing rain-swollen river Saturday were found guilty of illegal construction in 2010, it emerged Tuesday. Antonino Pace and Concetta Scurria got a suspended sentence of three months in jail plus a fine of 23,500 euros, sources said. The sentence also ordered the demolition of the building at Casteldaccia near Palermo, which never occurred.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su