Storm death villa owners found guilty in 2010

Palermo, November 6 - The owners of an illegally built Sicilian villa where nine people including two small children were killed by water and mud from an overflowing rain-swollen river Saturday were found guilty of illegal construction in 2010, it emerged Tuesday. Antonino Pace and Concetta Scurria got a suspended sentence of three months in jail plus a fine of 23,500 euros, sources said. The sentence also ordered the demolition of the building at Casteldaccia near Palermo, which never occurred.