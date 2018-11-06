Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

Milan, November 6 - Intesa Sanpaolo posted net profit of 3.01 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, Italy's biggest bank said Tuesday. This was up from 2.39 billion in the same period last year, the bank said. Third-quarter profit was 833 million euros, up from 650 million in the same period of 2017. The results are "fully in line with the 2018-2021 business plan", it said. photo: CEO Carlo Messina