Commercial parts of Church shd pay, not services - CEI (2)

Rome
06 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 6 - The commercial activities of the Catholic Church like hotels are duty bound to pay taxes but this should not affect services to the community, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Stefano Russo said Tuesday after the Euroepan Court of Justice ordered Italy to recover unpaid property tax ICI from the Church. Russo said the ECJ sentence "recognises the tax exempt status of not-for-profit activities".
