Storms caused over 3 bn in damage says Toninelli

Genoa, November 6 - The recent deadly and devastating storms in Italy have caused over three billion euros' worth of damage, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. "I think that the total bill of damages in the many Italian regions is higher than three billion euros," he said on a visit to Rapallo, damaged like Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure by mammoth waves. Over 30 people were killed in the storms, which hit Veneto, Liguria and Sicily particularly hard. The PO was being closely watched Tuesday as its level approached the dangerous mark. Toninelli also called for a special commissioner to manage Italy's bad-weather emergency. Visiting an area of Liguria specially badly hit by the storms that have devastated Italy and caused 32 deaths, Toninelli said "Liguria must be declared in a state of emergency". He said "there must also be a commissioner who has the possibility of following simplified procedures, these are emergencies that we cannot deal with in an ordinary manner". Toninelli said a cabinet meeting on Thursday or Friday would name the commissioner. Eleven Italian regions on Tuesday requested a state of emergency over recent devastating storms that have destroyed forests and crops and killed over 30 people. The regions are Veneto, Liguria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sicily, Lazio, Sardinia, Calabria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige. The requests will shortly be transmitted to the premier's office, sources said.