Young Italian woman among missing in Marseille

Paris, November 6 - There is a young Italian woman among those missing following the collapse of two buildings in Marseille on Monday, French media said Tuesday amid reports it may be a 30-year-old from Taranto. Simona Carpignano lived in one of the buildings that collapsed in Marseille, sources said Tuesday. Carpignano went to the French city some six months ago to join a dear friend of hers who had found work there, the sources said. A waiter in a nearby bar, who knew the woman well, was shown on TV in tears. "She was a brilliant girl, she was studying here with us," he told a reporter present. Eight or more people are missing after the disaster. Carpignano's father told ANSA on the phone "I'm here (in Marseille), I'm in the offices of the judicial police, I want news". The Italian consulate in Marseille, in close liaison with the Italian foreign ministry in Rome, said Tuesday that "it has been following since the first hours the search for the missing in the collapse of some buildings in Marseille, among whom there is an Italian woman". The consulate-general also said "it is providing all possible assistance to her relatives and is in constant contact with the local authorities".