Battiston axed as ASI chief

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Bari il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina
Rome
06 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 6 - Roberto Battiston has been axed as president of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by Education, University and Research Minister Marco Bussetti, Battiston said in a tweet Tuesday. "Today Minister Bussetti to my surprise communicated to me the immediate revocation of the post of ASI President," he said. "It is the first (demonstration of the) spoil system at a research agency," Battiston said. "Thank you to the thousands of people with whom I shared four fantastic years of Italian space".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su