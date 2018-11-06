Battiston axed as ASI chief

Rome, November 6 - Roberto Battiston has been axed as president of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by Education, University and Research Minister Marco Bussetti, Battiston said in a tweet Tuesday. "Today Minister Bussetti to my surprise communicated to me the immediate revocation of the post of ASI President," he said. "It is the first (demonstration of the) spoil system at a research agency," Battiston said. "Thank you to the thousands of people with whom I shared four fantastic years of Italian space".