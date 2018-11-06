Storms caused over 3 bn in damage - Toninelli

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
06 Novembre 2018
Genoa, November 6 - The recent deadly and devastating storms in Italy have caused over three billion euros' worth of damage, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. "I think that the total bill of damages in the many Italian regions is higher than three billion euros," he said on a visit to Rapallo, damaged like Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure by mammoth waves. Over 30 people were killed in the storms, which hit Veneto, Liguria and Sicily particularly hard.
