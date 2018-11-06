League, M5S slightly down in new poll

Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Naples
Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Brussels
Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Rome
2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

 
Milan
Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Rome
Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

 
Milan
Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

 
Rome
Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

 
Rome
Battiston axed as ASI chief

Battiston axed as ASI chief

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Laura Pausini il 18 a Bari «Sogno un tuffo con Paolina nello splendido mare di Puglia»

Bari  il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina

Farmaci inappropriati, medicocondannato a risarcire l'Asl

Farmaci inappropriati, medico
condannato a risarcire l'Asl

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Rome

League, M5S slightly down in new poll

PD, FI slightly up

League, M5S slightly down in new poll

Rome, November 6 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and its government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), are slightly down in the latest SWG poll. The League dropped from 30.6% last week to 30.4% on November 5 while the M5S fell from 29% to 28.1%. The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) rose from 17% to 17.5% while the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi rose from 7.9% to 8.3%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati