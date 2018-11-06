League, M5S slightly down in new poll

Rome, November 6 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and its government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), are slightly down in the latest SWG poll. The League dropped from 30.6% last week to 30.4% on November 5 while the M5S fell from 29% to 28.1%. The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) rose from 17% to 17.5% while the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi rose from 7.9% to 8.3%.