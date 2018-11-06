Young Italian woman among missing in Marseille

Paris, November 6 - There is a young Italian woman among those missing following the collapse of two buildings in Marseille on Monday, French media said Tuesday amid reports it may be a 30-year-old from Taranto. Simona Carpignano lived in one of the buildings that collapsed in Marseille, sources said Tuesday. Carpignano went to the French city some six months ago to join a dear friend of hers who had found work there, the sources said. A waiter in a nearby bar, who knew the woman well, was shown on TV in tears. "She was a brilliant girl, she was studying here with us," he told a reporter present. Eight or more people are missing after the disaster. Carpignano's father told ANSA on the phone "I'm here (in Marseille), I'm in the offices of the judicial police, I want news".