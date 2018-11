Ferrante TV serial to run for four weeks from 27/11

Rome, November 6 - A TV adaptation of the first part of Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Quartet, My Brilliant Friend, will run for four weeks on Tuesdays starting November 27 on RAI1, the State broadcaster said Tuesday. The keenly awaited serial has been directed by Saverio Costanzo from a script by Ferrante, Costanzo, Francesco Piccolo and Laura Paolucci.