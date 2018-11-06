11 Italy regions ask weather state of emergency

Rome, November 6 - Eleven Italian regions on Tuesday requested a state of emergency over recent devastating storms that have destroyed forests and crops and killed over 30 people. The regions are Veneto, Liguria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sicily, Lazio, Sardinia, Calabria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige. The requests will shortly be transmitted to the premier's office, sources said.