Spread rises to 299

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Bari il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina
Rome
06 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 6 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a yardstick of investor confidence in Italy, rose to 299.1 points on Tuesday with a yield on the BTP of 3.39%. It was the first time the spread had verged on 300 points since November 1.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su