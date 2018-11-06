Recover ICI not paid by Church - ECJ

Milan, November 6 - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Italy to recover ICI property tax not paid by the Catholic Church. The ruling quashed a 2012 decision by the European Commission and an EU court sentence of 2016 that stated "the impossibility of recovering the aid because of organisational difficulties" with respect to non-commercial bodies like schools, clinics and hotels. The ECJ judges said these circumstances constituted "mere internal difficulties in Italy". They rejected, however, an appeal on another property tax, IMU. The heads of Rome's Montessori School, which filed the appeal against the exemption for the Church's non-commercial bodies, told ANSA "we're very happy, it has been a long battle, but in the end David has beaten Goliath". They said "we waged this battle representing non-religious and democratic businesses which wanted to fight the privileges which distorted and still distort the country's economic life", said the directors of the school which has some 150 students in Rome's Balduina district.