Some disagreement but EU dialogue continues - Tria

Brussels, November 6 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on arrival at an ECOFIN meeting Tuesday that there were some disagreements with the EU on the 2019 budget but dialogue was continuing. "Dialogue will continue, of course we have some disagreements but that does not mean that we can't have a constructive dialogue between the European Commission and Italy, it is an habitual thing between countries and the Commission", Tria said. The EC has asked for a revised budget package by November 13, saying the 2.4% deficit is too high and growth forecasts are optimistic. Tria said "we must explain to the Commission, but I cannot anticipate the reply now" on the budget, saying Italy would answer the EC's strictures by November 13 as requested.