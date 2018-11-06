Expect strong, precise answer from Italy - Moscovici

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
Brussels, November 6 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday he was expecting a "strong and precise" answer from Italy to the EC's demand for a revised budget package by November 13. Moscovici said the next steps would depend on the "quality" of the response. "We expect a revised budget," he said. The EC rejected Italy's 2019 budget plan saying the deficit of 2.4% of GDP was too high and growth forecasts unrealistic.
